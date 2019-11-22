BASF Supports Future Technicians through Donation to Collision Repair Education Foundation

(Left to right) Jeff Wildman, OEM manager for BASF; Tiffany Bulak, development and marketing coordinator for CREF; Jane Niemi, marketing manager for BASF Refinish NA; and Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for CREF

BASF announced that it donated spray guns, paint, materials and equipment with an estimated value of $200,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to support students around the country enrolled in automotive refinish programs.

Donations went to schools that demonstrate a strong curriculum for educating students in collision repair but need assistance due to strained school budgets. A portion of the donated spray guns will also be available through an upcoming CREF Student Scholarship & Tool Grant program set to begin in early 2020.

BASF also raised money for CREF at a private customer event during the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

“We are delighted to do our part and help build the future of these young technicians,” said Jane Niemi, marketing manager for BASF Refinish NA. “As an industry leader, it is our duty to partner with organizations like CREF and provide these students with the tools they need to begin a rewarding career working in automotive refinish.”

Since 1994, BASF has supported the efforts of CREF to attract talent to the refinish industry and support various educational programs around the country.