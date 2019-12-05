BASF to Double Production Capacity of Automotive Refinish Coatings at Jiangmen, China Site

Liu Yi (fourth from left, Mayor of Jiangmen); Zheng Daqing (fourth from right, senior vice president, Business and Market Development Greater China, BASF); Patrick Zhao (third from left, senior vice president, Regional Business Unit Coatings Solutions, Asia Pacific, BASF East Asia Regional Headquarters Ltd.); Bradley Morrison (second from right, senior vice president, Operation and Site Management, Greater China, BASF); Chris Titmarsh (first from left, vice president, Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions, Asia Pacific, BASF) with government officials and BASF executives.

BASF announced it will continue to invest in its coatings site in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province in South China by constructing a new facility for automotive refinish coatings that will start production in the first half of 2022.

“Guangdong Province is of strategic importance to BASF in Greater China,” said Zheng Daqing, senior vice president, Business and Market Development, BASF Greater China. “The investment in Jiangmen will double the production capacity of the site. Located in the fast-growing area of the Pearl River Delta, the new facility will enable us to be even closer to our customers, further supporting the automotive industry.”

Acquired from a local family business in 2016, BASF Coatings (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. is the company’s first automotive refinish coatings production site in Asia. In the past three years, the site has become a world-class production facility, supported by continuous investments in environment, health and safety, product quality, research and development, as well as people.

“We have upgraded the production and environmental protection facilities to meet BASF’s world-class standards,” said Patrick Zhao, senior vice president, BASF Coatings Solutions Asia Pacific. “At the same time, we have enhanced the skill sets of our employees, with one focus being on environment, health and safety practices. This is how we have built a professional, competitive team and fostered a safe and sustainable corporate culture.”

BASF’s environmental credentials and contributions were recognized by the local Environmental Protection Bureau of Jiangmen, with the company being named a “Green Brand” in October 2018. BASF was the only company in the chemical sector to achieve this status last year.

After the acquisition, BASF established a technology hub in Jiangmen, focusing on color technology and the development of sustainable high-performance products for the refinish and commercial transportation segments in Asia Pacific.

“We now have the full capability to serve the growing local and regional value-for-money market with strong product and solution offerings,” said Zhao.

For example, NORBIN 66, a new waterborne technology, has helped customers in the value-for-money refinish segment to achieve higher performance and be more environmentally friendly.

December 5, 2019 also marks the third anniversary of BASF Coatings (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. The manufacturing facility offers a comprehensive portfolio of automotive paints and solutions for commercial vehicles. Together, these brands offer a full system of refinish coatings solutions, including basecoats, topcoats, putty, primer, fillers, toners, clearcoats, hardeners, thinners, additives for accelerated drying and blenders.