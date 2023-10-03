BASF to Host Four RDE Sessions at SEMA Show

BASF announced that it will be hosting four educational sessions as part of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education (RDE) offering at this year’s SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

BASF is proud to be one SCRS’s well-known industry experts to reenergize collision repair facilities with implementable solutions. Here’s a sample of what’s ahead:

Tuesday, Oct. 31 – 9:30-11 a.m.

The Influence the Refinishing Process Plays in Evolving Technology

The collision industry is undergoing a rapid technological change. By 2025, 30% of the vehicles in use will be connected, and the percentage is expected to soar. Over 50% of registered vehicles include ADAS features today, impacting all areas of collision repair. In this session, learn how the refinishing process has evolved and the importance of painters reviewing OEM repair procedures during the repair process to mitigate liability, ensure safe and proper repairs, and reach complete customer satisfaction.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – 12-1:30 p.m.

Talent Shortage – In Five Years, Will We Have Collision Technicians?

What are you doing to attract and develop qualified, diverse talent for your business? Are you engaged with your local career and technical education centers? What else could or should you be doing? In this session, we’ll discuss how to define your shop’s culture, develop career paths, leverage available resources and prepare for the looming talent shortage.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – 2:30-3:30 p.m.

The New Age of Paint and Material Reimbursement

Do you enjoy a healthy profit on your paint and materials (P&M)? Would you like to increase your P&M profits? The way collision centers have estimated their P&M cost differs greatly compared to how the insurance companies compensate their shops, creating many questions about managing this profit center. This panel discussion brings together a dynamic panel of paint, materials and inventory experts who understand the changes in P&M technologies, digital tools, and the real-world application of these tools to maximize paint and material profit potential.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – 2:30-4 p.m.

Being Elite in a Consolidating Market

As shops become more specialized through OEM certifications, they’re bring criticized by third-party payers who may have a lack of understanding for the value of proper repairs. In this class, you’ll learn to communicate to a customer why having their vehicle repaired at a certified repair facility is a benefit, how to explain the different skill sets used in a repair and why labor rates are higher than a high-volume facility to a third-party payer — and acknowledge their position in their market to maximize visibility and prominence as an elite repair facility.

