 BASF to Launch Tech Scholarship at SEMA

BASF to Launch Techs for Tomorrow Scholarship at SEMA

BASF announced that it will be launching a "Techs for Tomorrow" scholarship and industry experience with the TechForce Foundation at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Related Articles

Five lucky winners will get the experience of a lifetime thanks to a program that encourages up-and-coming talent. 

“One of the biggest challenges facing the collision repair industry in the next few years is a labor crunch,” said Joel Johnson, vice president of Refinish Coatings for BASF. “We need to find talented people to fill the pipeline as jobs open up. ‘Techs for Tomorrow’ is our way to get the next generation excited about the refinish industry, with its opportunities for high-paying, stable careers as painters and body shop technicians.”

Techs for Tomorrow is part of BASF’s “Talent for Tomorrow” program that includes scholarships, mentoring, apprenticeships, paint program support for technical schools and initiatives such as Operative Talent focused on attracting talent. 

“By supporting these students and their technical education, we’re working to make our industry’s workforce sustainable,” Johnson said.

Techs for Tomorrow winners will get the chance to walk the floor at the SEMA show and network with a BASF Refinish team member as well as custom vehicle builders to meet and engage with industry experts. The award also includes a $2,500 scholarship to continue their education in the collision repair industry.  Five finalists will get a $500 scholarship.

“TechForce Foundation is excited to expand our partnership with BASF to offer the ‘Techs for Tomorrow’ program,” said Jennifer Maher. CEO of TechForce Foundation. “By offering scholarships, mentorship and exciting ways to engage with industry, we’re not just shaping careers — we’re nurturing students’ dreams, fostering innovation and building a resilient workforce that will drive the entire mobility industry forward.”

Nominees must be 18 years or older, enrolled in an accredited collision training program and able to travel to Las Vegas during the SEMA Show/ Also, they must submit their application through TechForce Foundation.

For more information or to apply, click here.

