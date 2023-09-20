BASF to Recognize Five Talented Pros with Awards at SEMA

BASF announced it will be awarding five talented collision professionals with special awards at the SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas. Whether the award is for making a car look great using BASF products or encouraging the next generation of talent, BASF will recognize the best of the best.

“These awards are always a huge part of our presence at SEMA,” said Jim Reddy, regional marketing manager for the Americas, BASF. “BASF loves to recognize those who use our products, but also boost the great new talent that’s showing this year in Vegas to encourage more young people to enter the field of automotive refinishing.”

The awards include:

Glasurit Best Paint Award

This award will go to the painter who shows the world-class elegance and shine that make Glasurit the preferred choice by collision shops and manufacturers worldwide. To be eligible, the vehicle must be pained using Glasurit 22, 55, 90 or 100 Line products, including primer, color and clearcoat.

Legendary car restoration experts Chip Foose and Jonathan Goolsby — both longtime Glasurit users and advocates — will judge the contestants based on fit and finish, quality of preparation and final presentation.



Submissions are due by Oct. 26, 2023. To apply, click here.

BASF Achievement Award

This award will recognize talented people who are early in their career and have worked hard to reach their goals. Along the way, they show the commitment, hard work, leadership and teamwork that personifies the BASF brand.

Applicants should be under 25 years of age and proficient in the use of either Glasurit or R-M products.

“Whether they are displaying a vehicle or contributing to the industry in other ways, BASF is looking forward to recognizing the future leaders in the automotive refinish industry,” said Reddy.

Submissions are due by Oct. 26, 2023. To apply, click here.

Talent for Tomorrow Award

This award is given through the Operative Talent initiative and presented by BASF. It recognizes the next generation of talent — a person who is displaying a vehicle at SEMA who demonstrates commitment, hard work, leadership and teamwork.

“Talent for Tomorrow is our way to get the next generation excited about the automotive industry and the vast opportunities offered for high-paying, stable careers,” said Reddy.

Submissions are due by Oct. 26, 2023. To apply, click here.

People’s Choice Awards — Glasurit and R-M

BASF teams up with Zaky Ibrahim from Speedshop MX and Ralph Holguin from RMD Garage to identify BASF’s favorite three builds in Glasurit and R-M and then get the public involved to name the final winner.

“This award enables BASF to engage with the audience beyond the show allowing everyone the chance to vote for their favorite,” said Reddy.