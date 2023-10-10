Best New Vehicles for Aftermarket Announced

SEMA Show exhibitors have voted on the top trend-setting vehicles in the automotive aftermarket. Voted by experts and innovators in the automotive specialty equipment industry, these leading vehicles represent the best business opportunities for aftermarket manufacturers and are vying for awards in six categories at this year’s show.

The winning vehicle in each category will be announced prior to the SEMA Show Monday Reveal at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Held the evening before the opening of the show, the Monday Reveal gives media and exhibitors a sneak peek at a few of the more than 1,500 vehicles that will be on display during the week.

Finalists for SEMA Awards are:

SEMA Car of the Year

Ford Mustang

Toyota Supra

SEMA Mid-Size Truck of the Year

Jeep Gladiator

Toyota Tacoma

SEMA Full-Size Truck of the Year

Ford F-Series

Toyota Tundra

SEMA 4×4/SUV of the Year

Ford Bronco

Jeep Wrangler

SEMA Sport Compact Car of the Year

Nissan Z

Toyota GR86

SEMA Electric Vehicle of the Year

Ford Lightning

Lexus RZ

The SEMA Award finalists represent exhibiting automakers that support the aftermarket with accessory-friendly models based on their potential for customization. Exhibitors choose to develop products for new vehicles that have wide consumer appeal, and regularly collaborate with automakers through such programs as SEMA Measuring Sessions and Tech Transfer.

To learn more about the 2023 SEMA Show taking place Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas, visit semashow.com.