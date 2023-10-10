 Best New Vehicles for Aftermarket Announced

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Best New Vehicles for Aftermarket Announced

SEMA Show exhibitors have voted on the top trend-setting vehicles in the automotive aftermarket.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SEMA Show exhibitors have voted on the top trend-setting vehicles in the automotive aftermarket. Voted by experts and innovators in the automotive specialty equipment industry, these leading vehicles represent the best business opportunities for aftermarket manufacturers and are vying for awards in six categories at this year’s show.

Related Articles

The winning vehicle in each category will be announced prior to the SEMA Show Monday Reveal at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Held the evening before the opening of the show, the Monday Reveal gives media and exhibitors a sneak peek at a few of the more than 1,500 vehicles that will be on display during the week.

Finalists for SEMA Awards are:

SEMA Car of the Year
  • Ford Mustang
  • Toyota Supra
SEMA Mid-Size Truck of the Year
  • Jeep Gladiator
  • Toyota Tacoma
SEMA Full-Size Truck of the Year
  • Ford F-Series
  • Toyota Tundra
SEMA 4×4/SUV of the Year
  • Ford Bronco
  • Jeep Wrangler
SEMA Sport Compact Car of the Year
  • Nissan Z
  • Toyota GR86
SEMA Electric Vehicle of the Year
  • Ford Lightning
  • Lexus RZ

The SEMA Award finalists represent exhibiting automakers that support the aftermarket with accessory-friendly models based on their potential for customization. Exhibitors choose to develop products for new vehicles that have wide consumer appeal, and regularly collaborate with automakers through such programs as SEMA Measuring Sessions and Tech Transfer.

To learn more about the 2023 SEMA Show taking place Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas, visit semashow.com

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Jerry’s Abra Wins Franchisee of the Year

Longtime Abra owners Geri and Jerry Kottschade took home the Abra Franchisee of the Year award.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Driven Brands announced that collision industry legends Geri and Jerry Kottschade, who own Jerry’s Abra in Mankato, Minn., were awarded with the Abra Franchisee of the Year for 2023 at the recent Driven Brands U.S. collision repair joint conference in Kissimmee, Fla.

Franchisee of the Year is the highest award given in the Abra family, and it represents the top performer in the Abra network. This winner was chosen on criteria such as leadership among the Abra network, excellent performance, mentorship of other franchise owners and support for the entire Abra family.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
BendPak to Have Four Booths at SEMA Show

BendPak will be doubling down on its 2023 SEMA Show investment, bringing new car lifts, evaporative coolers, EV lifts, boat lifts, wheel service equipment and more to four dedicated booths at the show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Plans Full Agenda at SEMA Show

NABC SEMA Celebration to include Recycled Rides gifting, open board meeting and annual meeting/board elections, and award presentation at Red Carpet Awards Night.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto USA Awards Franchisee of the Year

Vatche Derderian, a California-based entrepreneur and owner of four Fix Auto USA franchises, has been named the Fix Auto USA Franchisee of the Year for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Kicks Off Annual Sponsorship Campaign

Attracting, retaining and advancing women in the collision repair industry is key behind this year’s sponsorship initiative.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

4th Annual Hood Master Event Sets New Records

FinishMaster hosted 350 guests at the 4th annual Hood Master and PiN Master Challenge showcasing the skills of collision painters.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Oklahoma Auto Body Association to Host Trade Show

The Oklahoma Auto Body Association will be hosting a trade show and education forum Feb. 2-3, 2024 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
asTech Introduces Insights AI to Enhance Scans

asTech Insights is a generative AI product that will immediately enhance asTech’s OEM-compatible scans.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Oct. 2.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers