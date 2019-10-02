Big Sky Collision Network Acquires EZ Body Shop

Big Sky Collision Network (BSCN) announced it has acquired EZ Auto Body of Manhattan, Mont., the Gallatin Valley’s oldest collision center (founded in 1973).

With the acquisition, Montana’s largest collision repair network, which is comprised of Big Sky Collision Center of Billings, A&D Auto Body of Bozeman and Crash Repair of Livingston, has created a unified collision repair network in the Gallatin Valley.

Consumers in the Bozeman market now have access to four convenient facilities that place a priority on safe, OEM-certified collision repairs. BSCN, founded in 1978, is one of the most advanced collision repair centers in the U.S. that has more OEM certifications and advanced factory training than any other collision center in five states.



“We are so excited to add another incredibly skilled repair facility to our network,” said Matthew McDonnell, president of BSCN. “All four of our stores were originally founded between 1973 to 1980. Combined, that’s over 160 years of serving Montanans.

“Each store is a pillar of the community it serves and, as we continue to grow, our focus is on ensuring that repairs in each local community prioritize the safety of the Montana families we care so much about. Families are important to all of us, and our daily mission is that every vehicle will have their passenger safety systems restored to perform exactly as the vehicle manufacturer intends them to.”

BSCN continues to offer exciting opportunities for technicians to strengthen and expand their service through the most advanced training in the industry. BSCN sends technicians, painters, estimators and various employees to vehicle manufacturer training as well as regular leadership development programs. As vehicles evolve, repairers must focus on training and coaching in order to effectively repair the increasingly complex vehicles of today and tomorrow.

Additionally, BSCN strongly believes that investing in the latest and greatest repair equipment is crucial. Prioritizing quality equipment and training for today’s advanced metals, like magnesium and aluminum, has been a part of the network strategy for several years.

“Big Sky Collision Network’s acquisition of EZ provides a major growth opportunity for both our current team members as well as like-minded folks looking to grow in an exciting industry by joining our team,” said Rob Moore, CEO of BSCN.