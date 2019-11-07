BMW of North America Selects OEC’s CollisionLink for Parts Ordering and Fulfillment

OEConnection LLC (OEC) announced that BMW of North America has selected CollisionLink for its U.S. collision parts marketing programs for both BMW and MINI, titled “BMW Collision Support with CollisionLink” and “MINI Collision Support with CollisionLink.” CollisionLink enables U.S. BMW and MINI dealer networks to access competitive pricing on eligible OE parts orders from the national CollisionLink body shop network.

BMW and MINI are the 22nd and 23rd automotive dealer networks in North America to use CollisionLink to facilitate their parts marketing programs. With the addition of the BMW and MINI brands, the CollisionLink body shop network can now access parts marketing programs for over 91 percent of all consumer vehicles on the road in North America.

“We are excited BMW of North America has selected OEC to run their collision parts marketing programs,” said Bill Lopez, general manager, Collision, OEC. “Using CollisionLink will allow BMW and MINI to efficiently and effectively deploy national parts marketing programs to help their dealers be more competitive when they have to be. BMW and MINI dealers are already using CollisionLink to fulfill parts orders with body shops across the country, so this program allows BMW and MINI to realize an increase in parts sales right away.”

By the fourth quarter of 2019, all BMW and MINI dealers will have access to their collision parts marketing programs via CollisionLink.