Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Bruce Schronce

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Click Here to Read More

In this episode, Woods interviews Bruce Schronce of StrongLead on how he helps his clients be clear in their goals and identify what the gaps are in their current leadership style.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: What are the Gaps in Your Leadership with Bruce Schronce: