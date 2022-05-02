 Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Frank Rinaudo
Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Frank Rinaudo

SEMA Announces 2022 Launch Pad Competition

Dave Luehr to Offer Class on Attracting Top Talent

Crash Champions Grows Presence in West
Scanning & Calibration Myths, Part 2

Scanning & Calibration Myths, Part 1

Five of the craziest myths on vehicle scanning and calibration floating around the collision repair industry.

The Liability of Paint

Is there liability associated with the refinish process today?

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

News

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Frank Rinaudo

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Frank Rinaudo, owner of Frank’s Accurate Body Shop in Slidell, La., on how he educates the consumer via video on the difference between proper and improper repairs. Rinaudo also shares some information on how to become a successful non-DRP shop.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Using Video to Educate Your Guests with Frank Rinaudo.

