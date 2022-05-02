Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Frank Rinaudo

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Click Here to Read More

In this episode, Woods interviews Frank Rinaudo, owner of Frank’s Accurate Body Shop in Slidell, La., on how he educates the consumer via video on the difference between proper and improper repairs. Rinaudo also shares some information on how to become a successful non-DRP shop.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Using Video to Educate Your Guests with Frank Rinaudo.