BodyShop Business Hands Out Executive of the Year Awards

BodyShop Business Publisher Sean Donohue (far left) and Editor Jason Stahl (far right) with Single-Shop award winner Keith Hazen (middle left) and Multi-Shop winner Ron Perretta (middle right).

BodyShop Business, represented by Publisher Sean Donohue and Editor Jason Stahl, handed out their annual Executive of the Year awards today at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the SEMA Show.

Keith Hazen of Collision Repair Center in East Moline, Ill., won the Single-Shop Award while Ron Perretta of Professionals Auto Body in Altoona, Pa., took home the Multi-Shop Award.

BodyShop Business has been awarding collision repairers with this award for 35 years. The winners of this prestigious award are true collision repair “visionaries” who have experienced great success through innovative thinking, overcoming challenges and persevering.