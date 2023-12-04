BodyShop Business Honors Thomas Baunach with National Award - BodyShop Business

BodyShop Business recently recognized Thomas Baunach, an ASE-certified collision technician from Bethlehem, Pa., with the 2023 BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year award as the top scorer in the nation in the collision category of the ASE certification test.

Baunach was not personally able to attend the awards ceremony at the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence’s (ASE) Fall Board of Governors meeting Nov. 15 at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa in Clearwater, Fla., but BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl accepted the award on his behalf. Baunach also received $1,000.

The ASE annual awards spotlight top scorers on the ASE certification tests from among the ranks of the approximately 250,000 ASE certified professionals nationwide.

“Tom, who is a shop foreman at Brown Daub Chevrolet of Nazareth, is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry,” said Timothy Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement,” said Zilke.

“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years. This is made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with BodyShop Business to recognize Tom’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive service and repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year, and Tom represents the best of the best.”

Thirty-five companies from both OEM and aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the auto, truck, collision, parts and service categories, along with awards for instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.

For more information about ASE, visit ase.com.