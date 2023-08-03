 CAPA Announces Availability of Ultrasonic Sensors

CAPA Announces Availability of Ultrasonic Sensors

The sensors are manufactured by CAPA participant Hushan Autoparts, a Taiwan-based manufacturer specializing in handles, cameras and door spare parts.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, has announced the first CAPA Certified ultrasonic sensors are now available, manufactured by CAPA participant Hushan Autoparts Inc., a Taiwan-based manufacturer specializing in handles, cameras and door spare parts. These ultrasonic sensors, certified to the CAPA 703 standard, join Hushan’s line of CAPA Certified rearview cameras (CAPA 702) and are now available to be requested from automotive part suppliers.

“With an ongoing effort to prioritize safety in automobiles, the technology used in various detection systems and parts continues to advance at a rapid pace,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman of the CAPA Board of Directors. “However, with these advances, the cost for automobile repairs has risen steeply. The introduction of the first certified ultrasonic sensors is part of CAPA’s goal to continue to offer affordable and trusted certified parts options to the automotive repair industry.”

According to a New York Times report, “Why Car Repairs Have Become So Expensive,” the cost of the average car repair is 36% higher now than it was in 2018, buoyed by ongoing part shortages and the increased use of expensive components such as rearview cameras and ultrasonic sensors. CAPA believes the availability of affordable, high-quality aftermarket alternatives for these parts is key to battling longer wait times, higher insurance premiums and increased cost to drivers.

CAPA strives to be a trusted leader in providing assurance of quality auto parts. For 35 years, CAPA has provided a comprehensive certification program to identify high quality replacement parts. New CAPA Certified parts will be announced via CAPA’s weekly updates, and they can be identified by the CAPA Quality Seal. To sign up for CAPA’s weekly updates or for more information, visit CAPAcertified.org.

