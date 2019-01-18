CAPA Reaches 100 Million Certified Parts Milestone

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent nonprofit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, has announced that it has certified over 100 million aftermarket parts since 1990.

Samples of the 100 million parts were all tested and certified to CAPA standards by Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, and who operates the CAPA certification program around the world. The standards include those for metal, plastic, nonwoven fabric, lighting, radiator and bumper parts.

“CAPA’s priority has always been to ensure that high-quality, certified aftermarket parts are an option for insurers, repairers, and consumers,” said Kerry Tapio, director of the CAPA program at Intertek. “We’re thrilled to have reached this major milestone as we continue to work with dedicated manufacturers who choose to obtain CAPA certification for their parts in an effort to bring high-quality products to people around the world.”

Aftermarket (AM) auto parts are made by manufacturers and used for post-sale repairs or enhancements in place of service parts produced by or for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As a global leader in aftermarket part certification for more than 30 years, CAPA standards have been used worldwide to identify high-quality aftermarket auto parts based on their design, materials, construction and comparability to car company brand parts. For more than 27 years, Intertek has served as the testing and validation partner to CAPA, accumulating years of expertise in performance, quality and reliability standards for the AM parts industry. In 2018, Intertek entered into an exclusive services appointment and license agreement with CAPA to operate the program globally.