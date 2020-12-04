CAPA Technical Committee Approves New Standard for Replica Wheels

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has announced the approval of CAPA Standard 901 for replica wheels. The standard applies to wheels made by independent manufacturers as a cost-effective replacement for damaged products. It contains requirements for construction quality, performance, markings, materials, dimensions and appearance to ensure the aftermarket part is comparable to the car company service part.

CAPA states that different manufacturing processes may result in variations in wheel durability. When restoring vehicles to pre-accident condition, it is important to use a wheel with performance comparable to that of the original wheel. Because less expensive alternatives may mean lower quality, certification to the new CAPA standard will help provide assurance of wheel comparability, CAPA says. All certified replica wheels will undergo extensive testing to demonstrate comparability to OEM service parts, allowing for more cost-effective, higher quality parts to be brought to market.

“CAPA’s goal is to provide the auto repair industry with a way to identify replacement parts that are comparable to those from the original equipment manufacturer,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman at CAPA. “Our comprehensive certification program provides a reliable, objective means to identify hig-quality replacement parts. We are thrilled to expand the program to include replica wheels, giving repairers and consumers more options for replacement parts.”

CAPA’s standards are developed by its Technical Committee, which is comprised of representatives from several segments of the automotive industry, including parts manufacturers, insurers, distributors, collision repairers, and general interest. Current committee members include:

Scott Benavidez, Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop

Randall Bollander, Empire Auto Parts

Jeff Chen, T.Y.G. Products, L.P.

Mike Dolabi, National Autobody Parts Warehouse, Inc.

Bill Dornon, LKQ/Keystone

Rod Enlow, vice chairman, RENlow Auto Technical Consulting, Inc.

Don Feeley, CAA

Jim Fisher, PBSI-DS

Jim Horner, USAA

Scott Kohl, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Jim Miras, Micro Rim Corp.

Dan Risley, CCC

Nick Scheid, Chairman, LNS & Associates

Jim Sherman, Meyer Distributing

Michael Smith, GEICO

Chad Sulkala, Allstate

Richard Wang, Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.

Manufacturers that want more information about the standard, or to have their products certified by CAPA, can contact Jillian Rahal at (616) 656-7401 or [email protected].