Car ADAS Opens New Calibration Center in Atlanta

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of its second calibration training and certification center in Atlanta, Ga. The company’s original training center is located at the company’s corporate office in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“As Car ADAS Solutions continues our rapid growth opening new ADAS diagnostic and calibration businesses across the country, we felt it was important to open a training center to service our fast-growing customer base in the Southeast U.S.,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “The 5,000-square-foot facility is conveniently located near the airport, hotels and restaurants.”

The training center was built with extra-tall overhead doors and ceiling, which Peeters said allows for the calibration of larger vehicles, including semi-trucks and trailers.

Peeters said proper training in ADAS calibration is critical to ensure vehicles are repaired correctly.

Since the company was founded in 2020, the Car ADAS Solutions team has helped nearly 50 businesses open and operate their own ADAS calibration centers nationwide. In addition, they have trained 100 certified ADAS diagnostics/calibration technicians.

“Technicians must understand why all OEM repair procedures must be followed and how that affects the safety systems’ performance,” Peeters said. “Working on real-life scenario vehicles coming out of repair facilities and practicing each step in sequence will aid in diagnostic training.”

Peeters said the company is looking into building another training center in the Upper Midwest region of the U.S. later this year.