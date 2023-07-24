 Car ADAS Opens New Calibration Center in Atlanta

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Car ADAS Opens New Calibration Center in Atlanta

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of its second calibration training and certification center in Atlanta, Ga.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of its second calibration training and certification center in Atlanta, Ga. The company’s original training center is located at the company’s corporate office in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Related Articles

“As Car ADAS Solutions continues our rapid growth opening new ADAS diagnostic and calibration businesses across the country, we felt it was important to open a training center to service our fast-growing customer base in the Southeast U.S.,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “The 5,000-square-foot facility is conveniently located near the airport, hotels and restaurants.”

The training center was built with extra-tall overhead doors and ceiling, which Peeters said allows for the calibration of larger vehicles, including semi-trucks and trailers.

Peeters said proper training in ADAS calibration is critical to ensure vehicles are repaired correctly.

Since the company was founded in 2020, the Car ADAS Solutions team has helped nearly 50 businesses open and operate their own ADAS calibration centers nationwide. In addition, they have trained 100 certified ADAS diagnostics/calibration technicians.

“Technicians must understand why all OEM repair procedures must be followed and how that affects the safety systems’ performance,” Peeters said. “Working on real-life scenario vehicles coming out of repair facilities and practicing each step in sequence will aid in diagnostic training.”

Peeters said the company is looking into building another training center in the Upper Midwest region of the U.S. later this year.

You May Also Like

Associations

SEMA Battle of the Builders Celebrates 10 Years

Registration for the 2023 SEMA Battle of the Builders, the aftermarket industry’s ultimate vehicle competition, is now open at semabotb.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Registration for the 2023 SEMA Battle of the Builders, the aftermarket industry's ultimate vehicle competition, is now open at semabotb.com. The program is celebrating 10 years of providing SEMA Show builders a platform to showcase their craftsmanship and skills to a worldwide audience.

“The SEMA Show is synonymous with the most unique vehicles in the world, and for 10 years, the Battle of the Builders program has given the builders of these vehicles an opportunity to showcase their imagination, creativity and craftsmanship at an international level,” said RJ de Vera, vice president of marketing for SEMA. "This year’s program will feature the top builders and brands exhibiting at the 2023 SEMA Show as we crown our 10th Battle of the Builders Champion.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
I-CAR Adds BMW to Sustaining Partner Program

The Sustaining Partner program is designed for partners to demonstrate advocacy and provide funding for I-CAR’s work executed across the industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Conference Day 2: Performance and Process

Driven Brands continued to celebrate its Évolution 2023 joint conference on day two in Montreal with franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Association news from the week of July 17.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of July 17.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
UAF Announces Highline Warren as New Lifetime Trustee

The lifetime trustee designation is reserved for exceptional donors who support UAF’s mission of providing scholarships and funding for educational programs that strengthen the motor vehicle aftermarket.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business, American Towman Team Up For Wreck Week

Wreck Week, the Exhibition for Collision and Auto Repair, will debut June 20-22, 2024 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA’s Scott Benavidez Testifies before U.S. House Judiciary Committee

Benavidez touts ASA’s right-to-repair agreement with automakers and expresses concern with lack of quality standard provisions in SMART Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers