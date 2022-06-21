Car-O-Liner Announces Upcoming Training Events

Car-O-Liner announced it has added an online events calendar to its website as a helpful resource for customers looking to register for upcoming training events.

The events calendar features on-site training opportunities that cover meaningful subjects and focus on how to best maximize the use of Car-O-Liner tools and equipment. Upcoming Car-O-Liner training events include:

July 11-12 – Bench & Measuring – Mahwah, N.J.

July 12 – Electronic Measuring – Signal Hill, Calif.

July 12 – Basic Resistance Welding – Signal Hill, Calif.

“Whether you are just starting out or a seasoned veteran, Car-O-Liner training courses will help ensure you are getting the most from your Car-O-Liner equipment,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner.

Currently, the online calendar features training events scheduled through December 2022. New events will be added as they’re confirmed, so those interested in attending should check back often.