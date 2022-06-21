Products: PPG Introduces PPG DIGIMATCH Camera and PPG VisualizID Software
News
Car-O-Liner Announces Upcoming Training Events
Car-O-Liner announced it has added an online events calendar to its website as a helpful resource for customers looking to register for upcoming training events.
The events calendar features on-site training opportunities that cover meaningful subjects and focus on how to best maximize the use of Car-O-Liner tools and equipment. Upcoming Car-O-Liner training events include:
- July 11-12 – Bench & Measuring – Mahwah, N.J.
- July 12 – Electronic Measuring – Signal Hill, Calif.
- July 12 – Basic Resistance Welding – Signal Hill, Calif.
“Whether you are just starting out or a seasoned veteran, Car-O-Liner training courses will help ensure you are getting the most from your Car-O-Liner equipment,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner.
Currently, the online calendar features training events scheduled through December 2022. New events will be added as they’re confirmed, so those interested in attending should check back often.
To view a full list of Car-O-Liner training courses available in the U.S. and Canada and apply online, visit car-o-liner.com/academy-courses/. For more information, call (800) 521-9696 or visit Car-O-Liner.com.