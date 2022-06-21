 Car-O-Liner Announces Upcoming Training Events
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Car-O-Liner Announces Upcoming Training Events

on

CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center Opens in Apple Valley, Minn.

on

Kaeser Marks Full Year of Green Energy

on

GFS Partners with Lincoln Tech for Collision Tech Training
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

MORE POST

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

Trending Now

Products: PPG Introduces PPG DIGIMATCH Camera and PPG VisualizID Software

Consolidators: CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center Opens in Apple Valley, Minn.

People: North Carolina SkillsUSA Winner Prepares for Nationals

News: Kaeser Marks Full Year of Green Energy

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Car-O-Liner Announces Upcoming Training Events

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Car-O-Liner announced it has added an online events calendar to its website as a helpful resource for customers looking to register for upcoming training events.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The events calendar features on-site training opportunities that cover meaningful subjects and focus on how to best maximize the use of Car-O-Liner tools and equipment. Upcoming Car-O-Liner training events include:

  • July 11-12 – Bench & Measuring – Mahwah, N.J.
  • July 12 – Electronic Measuring – Signal Hill, Calif.
  • July 12 – Basic Resistance Welding – Signal Hill, Calif.

“Whether you are just starting out or a seasoned veteran, Car-O-Liner training courses will help ensure you are getting the most from your Car-O-Liner equipment,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner.

Currently, the online calendar features training events scheduled through December 2022. New events will be added as they’re confirmed, so those interested in attending should check back often.

Advertisement

To view a full list of Car-O-Liner training courses available in the U.S. and Canada and apply online, visit car-o-liner.com/academy-courses/. For more information, call (800) 521-9696 or visit Car-O-Liner.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: ASE Instructor Training Conference Keynote Speakers to Discuss “2% Solution”

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in California

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Matt Di Francesco

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Southern California

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business