Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hires New Marketing Assistant

Carlisle Fluid Technologies announced that Verona Faya has joined Carlisle Fluid Technologies as marketing assistant.

Faya’s experience with social media and content marketing will help grow Carlisle’s market reach and help them expand their industry presence. She will also be a great support structure for channel partners and internal team members.

“Verona’s solid foundation to tackle challenges creatively and effectively adds a new dimension to the marketing team,” said Judy Lietzke, marketing director for Carlisle Fluid Technologies. “She is fluent in Spanish and English and will be a great support structure for our global customers. We are excited to have her join our team and bring a fresh, new perspective to our marketing strategies.”

For more information on Carlisle Fluid Technologies, visit carlisleft.com.