CARSTAR Announces New Advisory Board Members for North America

CARSTAR has announced its 2019 advisory council members for the U.S. and Canada. These franchise partners meet throughout the year to review operations, explore growth initiatives and provide guidance on key issues or opportunities.

Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, the CARSTAR Advisory Board for the U.S. and CARSTAR Advisory Council for Canada are comprised of longtime franchise partners as well as newer network members. The owners represent a mix of single locations, multiple-store owners and auto dealership-based franchise partners.

The CARSTAR Advisory Board members for the U.S. and the regions they represent are:

Region 1: Justin Blaisdell (CARSTAR Atlantic Collision Center and CARSTAR Collision Center – Fitchburg) – New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut

Region 2: Paul Edgecomb (CARSTAR Champion Collision Auto Body Repair) – Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey

Region 3: Tom Martin (CARSTAR Sydney Auto Body, CARSTAR Piqua and CARSTAR of Troy) – Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky

Region 4: Teresa Kostick (CARSTAR All Line Auto Body) – Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota

Region 5: Heath Harris (CARSTAR Arnold) — Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi

Region 6: Steve Hahn (CARSTAR Metcalf) – Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa

Region 7 and co-chair: Gary Boesel (CARSTAR Alpine and CARSTAR Jordan Road) – Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, California, Nevada

Region 8 and co-chair: Jeff Middleton (CARSTAR ARA Collision Seattle, CARSTAR Northwest Collision, CARSTAR Ballard, CARSTAR Exhibition Automotive and CARSTAR Complete Collision) – Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah

Region 9: James White (CARSTAR Dalton South and CARSTAR Ken’s North) – Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee

Region 10: Larry King (CARSTAR of Port Arthur) – Texas/Oklahoma

The CARSTAR Advisory Council members for Canada and the provinces they represent are:

Chair: Darryl Hemstreet (CARSTAR Red Deer and CARSTAR Red Deer South)

Alberta: Albert LeBlanc (CARSTAR Edmonton North, CARSTAR St. Albert and CARSTAR Edmonton East)

Atlantic Canada: Ron Alberts (CARSTAR St. Stephens)

Quebec: Frank Tokatlidis (CARSTAR St. Hubert)

Southwestern Ontario: Dennis Carlini (CARSTAR Windsor, CARSTAR LaSalle, CARSTAR Express Tecumseh Road West and CARSTAR Chatham Imperial)

Hamilton, Halton, Niagara: Mike Dybka (CARSTAR Burlington)

Greater Toronto Area: Paul Cross (CARSTAR Bancroft, CARSTAR Lindsay and CARSTAR Haliburton)

Eastern Ontario: Arnold Dixon (CARSTAR Gananoque, CARSTAR Perth, CARSTAR Brockville and CARSTAR Express Smith Falls)

Northern Ontario: Daniel Trevisanutto (CARSTAR Thunder Bay)

Public Provinces (BC, MB, SK): Ryan Isherwood (CARSTAR Duncan and CARSTAR Courtenay)

“We thank all of our advisory board members for their service and their dedication, benefitting the entire network of locally owned and operated franchise partners,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “They provide a tremendous amount of time and expertise in helping grow this organization. We welcome our new advisory board members and thank those who are continuing their service for their ongoing leadership. We look forward to accelerating our growth, franchise partner profitability and customer satisfaction in 2019 and we are grateful for the support of the council in their contributions.”