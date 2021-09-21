CARSTAR Announces Opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center in Rancho Cordova, Calif.
Eddie Shadarevian, owner of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center, first got into the collision repair industry selling aftermarket auto body parts. Once he decided to open his own auto body repair center, he purchased a location that he could be proud of.
“We have a tremendous amount of growth happening within our community, so I wanted to ensure I built a repair center that could provide that premier level of service but on a larger scale,” said Shadarevian. “We are family-owned and operated, so it’s nice to have the support of CARSTAR to ensure we continue to stay ahead of industry advancements, but we can still provide that care to our customers that only comes from being locally owned and operated.”
CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center is a 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility with all new equipment. The repair center is an I-CAR Gold Class facility, with a large team of 19 highly trained employees.
“Many of our CARSTAR facilities have been long-time small business owners in their communities, like Eddie, prioritizing their work quality and service levels above all else,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “This is why we are so excited to welcome owners like this to the CARSTAR family, because they help make our premier reputation possible.”