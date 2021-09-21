CARSTAR Announces Opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center

Click Here to Read More

Eddie Shadarevian, owner of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center, first got into the collision repair industry selling aftermarket auto body parts. Once he decided to open his own auto body repair center, he purchased a location that he could be proud of.

“We have a tremendous amount of growth happening within our community, so I wanted to ensure I built a repair center that could provide that premier level of service but on a larger scale,” said Shadarevian. “We are family-owned and operated, so it’s nice to have the support of CARSTAR to ensure we continue to stay ahead of industry advancements, but we can still provide that care to our customers that only comes from being locally owned and operated.”