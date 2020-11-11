CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center Opens in Hermantown, Minn.

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center in Hermantown, Minn.

Dennis Adamski, owner of CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center, purchased his local body shop over 10 years ago. The advancement of modern vehicles has yet to slow since then, which is why Adamski decided to join the CARSTAR family.

“Providing the best repair quality and customer experience to Hermantown has always been my goal,” said Adamski. “To continue providing this level of service, we needed extra support. I think the community will appreciate the amount of care and training we’re investing into ourselves, and although we’re the same great team, we’ll be better equipped for the future to advance alongside these new vehicles.”

CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center is an 8,200-square-foot facility that carries the I-CAR Platinum designation and certifications from GMC, Ford, Nissan, Fiat Chrysler, Hyundai and Kia.

“Owners like Dennis join CARSTAR because they love what they do and want to continue providing that high level of excellence with their repair quality and customer service,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “We offer our network of owners the support they need so they can continue being a locally owned and operated business to the communities they work and live in.”

The team at CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center actively gives back to Hermantown through the sponsorship of youth athletics and supporting initiatives like Second Harvest