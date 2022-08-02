CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga. - BodyShop Business

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Car Crafters in Blue Ridge, Ga.

Jeff Beavers and his team at CARSTAR Car Crafters Jeff Beavers, owner of CARSTAR Car Crafters, began his career in the collision repair industry at the age of 18. However, he grew up around cars as his father spent his free time painting vehicles. Through this, he became familiar with the different aspects of collision repair and opened his first facility when he was 26. Beavers and his wife Lori opened his current shop in 1999. From here, Beavers has worked to build an incredible team with many members having worked for him for over 15 years. Additionally, Beavers’ general manager came on board 10 years ago and has helped significantly increase revenue.

“Joining CARSTAR is the best way to help grow my business,” said Beavers. “I have been working in the repair side of the business for most of my career. But now, I’m ready to grow and I am excited to leverage the support CARSTAR provides to help reach our goals.” CARSTAR Car Crafters is a 14,000-square-foot facility with 16 employees. In addition, the facility is I-CAR Gold and has various OEM certifications. “CARSTAR provides our owners with training, equipment and operations support to help grow their business and exceed customer expectations,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “With Jeff’s extensive experience in the industry, coupled with the robust support of CARSTAR, we know the sky is the limit for this team and their growth potential.”

