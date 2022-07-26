CARSTAR Conference 2022 Recognizes Top Performers at Awards Gala

CARSTAR recognized the top performers among the CARSTAR franchise partners in the U.S. and Canada for their leadership and performance at the awards gala and closing event of the CARSTAR Conference 2022 on July 15, 2022 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

Top Net Promoter Score Award

Wendy and Kyle Murray, owners of CARSTAR Murray’s

The top net promoter score (NPS) award recognizes a repair facility’s excellent customer service and satisfaction. The winners are:

CARSTAR Murray’s, Seattle, Wash., owned by Kyle Murray, Patrick Murray, Thomas Murray and Wendy Murray

CARSTAR Newmarket, Newmarket, Ontario, owned by Bisram and Romena Deokinandan

Length of Rental Award

Mike Chilton of CARSTAR Chilton AutoBody

A key performance indicator for the industry, length of rental (LOR) measures a repair location’s efficiency and repair time. The winners are:

CARSTAR Chilton AutoBody, San Bruno, Calif., owned by Mike Chilton

CARSTAR Miramichi, Miramichi, New Brunswick, owned by Collin Manual

Ironman Award

Tom Martin, owner of CARSTAR Sidney Body, CARSTAR Troy and CARSTAR Piqua in Central Ohio

Recognizing the champion for the CARSTAR network helping other owners in the system and maintaining a strong level of operations and community engagement, the Ironman Award winners are:

CARSTAR Sidney Body, CARSTAR Troy and CARSTAR Piqua, Central Ohio, owned by Tom Martin

CARSTAR Oakville East and West, Oakville, Ontario, owned by Lorenzo Pellicciotta

Marketing Award

CARSTAR Murray’s of Seattle, Wash., picked up the Marketing Award

The marketing award honors the facility owner who connects with the community through innovative marketing initiatives that engage consumers and drive brand loyalty among consumers and drives brand loyalty within their regions. The winners are:

CARSTAR Murray’s, Seattle, Wash., owned by Kyle Murray, Patrick Murray, Thomas Murray and Wendy Murray

CARSTAR Torcam Group, Brantford, Ontario, owned by Javier Torres, Liliana Galeano and Sebastian Torres

“All of these CARSTAR franchise partners are tremendous owners and operators, working very hard to achieve industry leading KPIs and customer satisfaction,” said Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands. “We are honored to recognize their achievements and accomplishments at the CARSTAR Conference 2022.”