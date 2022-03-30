 CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body Opens in Southern California
BodyShop Business

on

CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body Opens in Southern California

on

Ladies of CARSTAR Torcam Group Lead with Hard Work

on

Fix Auto USA Celebrates Franchisee for Women's History Month

on

Classic Collision Continues Florida Expansion
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

Consolidators

CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body Opens in Southern California

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body in Camarillo, Calif.

CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body boasts a 24,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility.

Gary Reichenbach, owner of CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body, got into the auto body industry in 1962 and opened his own collision repair facility in 1981. Since then, Reichenbach and his team have built a premier reputation serving Ventura County.

“This has grown into a proud family business for me, with three generations working in our shop,” said Reichenbach. “We are grateful that the communities we serve have recognized the hard work we put into our services, and we look forward to continue expanding our reach through the support of CARSTAR.”

CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body features a state-of-the-art, 24,000-square-foot facility and carries I-CAR Gold status. Its 25 employees are committed to providing the highest level of repair quality and service to their community.

“Independent owner-operators join our CARSTAR family when they need support in growing their business,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming this exceptional facility to the CARSTAR team and support this family-owned business as they look to take their center to new heights.”

BodyShop Business