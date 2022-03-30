CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body Opens in Southern California

Click Here to Read More

CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body boasts a 24,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility.

Gary Reichenbach, owner of CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body, got into the auto body industry in 1962 and opened his own collision repair facility in 1981. Since then, Reichenbach and his team have built a premier reputation serving Ventura County.

“This has grown into a proud family business for me, with three generations working in our shop,” said Reichenbach. “We are grateful that the communities we serve have recognized the hard work we put into our services, and we look forward to continue expanding our reach through the support of CARSTAR.”