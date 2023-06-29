 CARSTAR Hayden Named Best Body Shop in Idaho

CARSTAR Hayden has been named the Best Auto Body Shop in the Panhandle region at the 2023 Idaho’s Best Awards.

Idaho's Best is an annual program intended to uplift and acknowledge the contributions of businesses and organizations in the state of Idaho. The judging for the awards is divided into four regions that include Central Idaho, Eastern Idaho, the Panhandle and Treasure Valley.

CARSTAR Hayden, owned by Greg Solesbee, joined the CARSTAR family in the spring of 2018 and has been providing the North Idaho community with operational excellence ever since.

This is not the first time CARSTAR Hayden has been honored in Idaho’s Best Awards. In 2020, CARSTAR Hayden ranked in the Statewide Top 3 and received the Best of Panhandle award. In 2021, the team’s determination earned them the same honors for the second year in a row. Then, in 2022, CARSTAR Hayden received the Best of Panhandle award for the third year.

“It feels great to have been chosen for this honor,” said Solesbee. “It’s all real people voting and so rewarding to see the impact we have made both in the shop and in the community. I love getting to interact with friends or customers out in public and hearing about the positive experiences they have had with my family and our shop team. It’s so humbling to see the growth that has come from the struggle.”

CARSTAR Hayden, an I-CAR Gold Class facility, describes their specialty as OEM-proper car repair. With certifications that include Tesla, Rivian, Ford, FCA, Subaru, Nissan and KIA, the community regards CARSTAR Hayden as the best in the business. This facility also holds an Assured Performance certification, a recognition earned by stores that hold themselves to the highest standards of collision repair.

Solesbee has been in the automotive industry his entire life and looks forward to continued growth, relationship building in the community and supporting customers with a positive attitude and a seamless repair process.

For more information on CARSTAR visit CARSTAR.com.

