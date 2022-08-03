 CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage Opens in Fairport Harbor, Ohio
CARSTAR Jeff's Garage Opens in Fairport Harbor, Ohio

ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House Event

CARSTAR Announces New Owner at Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision

CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.
Consolidators

CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage Opens in Fairport Harbor, Ohio

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

Click Here to Read More
CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage was first opened over 50 years ago.

Jeff McKinney, owner of CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage, is a second-generation industry leader. The location itself was owned by Jeff’s father and was opened over 50 years ago. Jeff was around the collision repair industry throughout his childhood and began to take interest in the industry at the age of 10. After helping out around the facility through high school, Jeff went to college and then returned to work with his father. Following his father’s retirement over 15 years ago, Jeff took over the store.

“My father and I had been talking about our plans to grow our business for years,” said McKinney. “I saw the improvements that CARSTAR could make to the repair center and our processes and knew it would be a great fit. Additionally, the family feel I’ve worked hard to maintain throughout my years in the business is very important to me, and CARSTAR can help us keep it that way.”

CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage is a 10,500-square-foot facility and home to a team of seven employees. It is I-CAR Gold and retains on-site rental vehicles for the convenience of customers needing transportation while their cars are being serviced.

“Shop culture is more important than ever before, and CARSTAR promotes processes that help owners enhance their operations but also how they can maintain their strong culture even through the busy times,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “We are always excited to welcome another longstanding family business that holds the same values as our CARSTAR family, and we’re thrilled to welcome this premier team to our growing network.”

CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage prides itself in supporting the community it serves, having contributed to the local educational system, Fairport Village, as well a variety of other local charities.

