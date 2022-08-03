CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage Opens in Fairport Harbor, Ohio

Click Here to Read More

CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage was first opened over 50 years ago.

Jeff McKinney, owner of CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage, is a second-generation industry leader. The location itself was owned by Jeff’s father and was opened over 50 years ago. Jeff was around the collision repair industry throughout his childhood and began to take interest in the industry at the age of 10. After helping out around the facility through high school, Jeff went to college and then returned to work with his father. Following his father’s retirement over 15 years ago, Jeff took over the store.

“My father and I had been talking about our plans to grow our business for years,” said McKinney. “I saw the improvements that CARSTAR could make to the repair center and our processes and knew it would be a great fit. Additionally, the family feel I’ve worked hard to maintain throughout my years in the business is very important to me, and CARSTAR can help us keep it that way.”