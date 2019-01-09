CARSTAR Launches $20,000 Scholarship Commitment

CARSTAR has announced its commitment to award 20 $1,000 scholarships to eligible technical students.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that for job seekers, the outlook for qualified technicians is positive, as the need to fill an estimated 45,900 jobs becomes available from 2016-2026. Industry shortages persist amongst this positive job outlook, and CARSTAR aims to remove potential financial barriers for current and future students interested in the field.

“We know affordability can be a barrier to education and, by supporting 20 deserving students, CARSTAR is able to help lighten the load for these future technicians,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “There is tremendous opportunity in our industry, and I know our franchise partners are eager to have the support of new technicians who are comfortable navigating through advanced technologies that continue to enter the collision repair field.”

CARSTAR has collaborated with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to help connect with interested students in its markets across the U.S. CREF is a national nonprofit aimed at supporting collision repair educational programs, schools and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities.

“The Collision Repair Education Foundation is proud to partner with CARSTAR to offer this named scholarship opportunity for collision students in their markets,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, CREF. “While the technician shortage is a national issue, the solution is at the local level with industry members like CARSTAR getting involved with their collision school programs, helping raise awareness of the incredible opportunities in this field.”

The CARSTAR student scholarship is available for high school seniors and/or post-secondary collision repair/auto body students that are within CARSTAR markets who have completed at least one semester of collision repair training prior to applying. Interested applicants should complete the application available at www.CollisionEducationFoundation.org .