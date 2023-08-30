 CARSTAR Opens New Franchise in California

CARSTAR Opens New Franchise in California

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Body Lines Collision in Freedom, Calif.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Jorge Mendoza, owner of CARSTAR Body Lines Collision, takes great pride in the family of team members he has established. Mendoza’s stepfather is heavily involved in the business operations and the duo is also supported by Mendoza’s sister, Tracy, who serves as the facility’s office manager.

“At this point in my career, I think I’ve worked in every angle of collision repair,” said Mendoza. “I got my start washing bathrooms and sweeping floors at the body shop down the street. From there, I passionately served in every role from prepper to painter until I decided to take the rewarding path of becoming an owner.”

The 10,000-square-foot facility was constructed just six years ago and currently has 15 employees. Additionally, CARSTAR Body Lines Collision offers in-house alignments and tire rotations that will get customers back on the road safely, efficiently and effectively.

“Growing up, I often felt like I was the kid who wasn’t supposed to make it,” Mendoza said. “After joining CARSTAR, I feel like I’ve made it. From the opportunities it offered, availability of DRP programs, open communication and clear processes, I can trust that not only did I make the right choice, I really have made it.”

CARSTAR Body Lines Collision carries I-CAR Gold class status and is striving to earn Tesla and other electric vehicle (EV) certifications to expand into EV repair and keep up with industry trends.

“I’m immensely proud to welcome Jorge and his family to our CARSTAR network,” said Damien Reyna, COO, U.S. collision, Driven Brands. “It’s not an easy feat to start and build your career from the ground up, and Jorge has truly exemplified what it means to be a CARSTAR owner. What better way to do so than with his family by his side.”

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com.

