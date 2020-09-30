CARSTAR Plover Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Mother of Twins

CARSTAR Plover and Erie Insurance donated a Recycled Ride on Sept. 23 to a deserving mother of twins to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family.

The presentation of the refurbished 2015 Ford Fusion was held at CARSTAR Plover in Plover, Wis. The recipient, Deborah Edman, is a mother of 15-month-old twin girls and was selected by CAP Services. She’s also a full-time student and works part-time. Having endured domestic abuse and other hardships, Edman is doing everything she can to create a positive environment for her family. Not having reliable transportation has made it challenging to get full-time employment, so the gift of a vehicle will allow her to pursue full-time employment and manage her family’s activities.

“I just want to thank everyone who made this possible,” said Edman. “This means a lot to me and my family. Now, we can go where we need. We can visit family, we can go to the doctor, we can go to school. There’s not enough words that I can explain what this means to us.”

The car was donated via the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

“We are honored to work with Erie Insurance and our supporting partners to make this gift of reliable transportation for Deborah and her twins,” said Tony Kempen, who owns CARSTAR Plover with his wife, Sharon. “Every time we have presented a NABC Recycled Ride vehicle, it reminds us of our duty and pride in giving back to our community. We wish Deborah all the best as she takes this next step in her life.”

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, LKQ/Keystone, Whelihan Glass, LLC, Mark Toyota, Dent Pro, Finishmaster and Axalta.