CARSTAR Sponsors Nationwide Children’s Championship

CARSTAR announced it joined the team from Nationwide Insurance to sponsor the Nationwide Children’s Championship – the annual fundraiser for Nationwide Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cancer Program.

At the kickoff dinner, the group came together to provide $1.25 million dollars for cancer research and treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The official golf tournament the next day began with the ceremonial first shot to fight cancer. A patient champion is selected, and this year the champion was Alea Ramsey. Her story, along with the impact about how lives are being changed forever by the event participants’ generosity, is available here.

“What a tremendous program to help support cancer research and treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” said Arlo Johnson, general manager of CARSTAR U.S. “Nationwide has long been an insurance partner with CARSTAR, and we’re proud to participate in this event to benefit children in need.”

Since 2007, the Nationwide Children’s Championship has raised more than $7.3 million for patients and families specifically in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cancer Program. This year’s tournament took place August 12-18, 2019 at the Ohio State University Scarlet Golf Course. Continuing the charitable nature of the tournament, players and Nationwide Children’s patient champions also participated in the annual Pros ForePatients day, which sees Web.com Tour and PGA TOUR players from the tournament’s field of competitors interact with patients.