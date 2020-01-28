CAS Announces Release of Latest Gscan Software Update

CAS announced that E-ZDS, the software developer for Gscan, has recently released the next software update for the Gscan family of scanners. With this latest release, the Gscan series of tools (GscanTAB, GScan2 and GScan3) has added new software updates for 34 specific automakers.

Developments include new ADAS calibration procedures and diagnostics for a number of models, including all 2020 GM frontview camera calibrations, Ford, Chrysler, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and many others.

Further enhancements include the addition of “pinch/zoom” text sizing on the Gscan3 as well as a “clear all codes” function added to the systems search. Additionally, the Gscan2 and GScan3 will now be able to add a custom logo image to the diagnostic reports.

“EZDS continues to release the major updates as scheduled,” said John Jenkins, president of CAS. “And in doing so, beyond adding new diagnostic coverages, they have also been improving on the tools’ operational features. A ‘clear all codes’ feature was something that the installed Gscan base requested, and now it’s there. The ‘pinch/zoom’ text resizing is also a nice addition for the Android-based Gscan3. The Gscan family of tools continues to be the best value and one of the most capable tools we have offered.”

Current customers under subscription are encouraged to update their GScan immediately. GScan owners wishing to purchase a subscription are encouraged to call CAS at (877) 263-4897.

Also available is a 120-page PDF file on the company website (www.OEMTools.com). The document provides a listing of all of the recently added coverages and special functions. See the latest “What’s New January 2020” document on the “Multi-Line scanners” page. A software highlights video is also available on the site.