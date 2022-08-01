CashforCars.com Launches New Referral Program for Body Shops

After buying a million cars from consumers, CashforCars.com, powered by Copart, recently started a new referral initiative that allows body shops and auto service shops to earn extra money.

“Our new Partner Purchase Program is an opportunity for people in the auto service industry to help their customers dispose of old vehicles, keep their lots free of clutter and make some extra money in the process,” said Alan Schuster, shops program director at CashForCars.com. The free program pays a $125 partner fee when CashForCars.com purchases a vehicle from a shop customer. Body shop operators and auto shop operators just need to register the customers they refer at CashForCars.com/Shop. The site also includes additional information about the program.

Once the vehicle is picked up, Copart will send payment to the shop. “It’s a fast, safe and easy way to help shop operators and their customers make some extra money,” said Schuster. So far, almost 900 shops have signed up to participate in the program. Owners and operators also can sell any vehicles they’ve acquired title to through CashforCars.com/shops. Anyone can get a free offer by visiting CashforCars.com/shops or calling (855) 393-3690 and providing some basic information about a vehicle. Once an offer is accepted, the seller can schedule a convenient time for CashforCars.com to pick up the vehicle and deliver payment.

