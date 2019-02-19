Body Shop Business
CCAR, Electude Announce New E-Safety Modules

Electude International and the Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) have announced the further expansion of the online E-Safety course suite, the automotive safety courses, assessments and credentials created by CCAR and available through Electude.

Expanded coverage adds new training modules including: First Aid and Emergency Eyewash; Safe Driving Essentials and Best Practices; Slips, Falls and Injury Avoidance; and GHS Hazcom. CCAR E-Safety is created in the Electude module lesson format, engaging students and offering formative assessment questions in order to progress. Each module is accompanied by a quiz, and the entire course comes with a final examination. Students successfully completing the E-Safety modules are awarded a certificate of completion verifying their achievement.

Later in 2019, CCAR plans to add additional modules concerning welding safety, CNG vehicle safety, contaminated refrigerant and environmental best practices.

“We at Electude are delighted by our new market entry CCAR E-Safety and its continued expansion,” said Thomas Snyder, chief commercial officer for Electude. “The market has immediately recognized that the CCAR E-Safety course is best-in-class, and the interest has far exceeded our most optimistic forecasts.”

Added Charlie Ayers, president of CCAR, “CCAR is devoted to making CCAR E-Safety the preferred solution for online safety courses in educational institutions. Our new module lessons are a significant step in that direction.”

To learn more, e-mail [email protected].

