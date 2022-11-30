CCAR’s HazmatU Now Available in Spanish

The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) and ShipMate, Inc. have announced that their HMT-0402 (Surface Transportation of Automotive Hazardous Materials) training course is now available in English and in Spanish. The Surface Transportation of Automotive Hazardous Materials course(s) now include:

Enhanced graphics

Interactive exercises

New content regarding lithium cells and batteries

Professional narration in both English and Spanish

A comprehensive library of downloadable tools, reference materials, fact sheets, forms and guidance documents

Per the Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations (49 CFR § 172.702), any employee defined as a hazmat employee is required to be trained. So who is a hazmat employee? The definition is found in (49 CFR § 171.8) and includes employees that:

Load, unload or handle hazardous materials

Prepare, package, label or mark hazardous materials

Operate a vehicle used to transport hazardous materials

Manage or oversee the safety of hazardous materials in transportation

Not all employees at your facility need to be DOT trained, but depending on who is responsible for different operations, you may have to train more employees than you thought.