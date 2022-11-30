Products: New-Size Punching Dies for Bumper Hole Kit
CCAR’s HazmatU Now Available in Spanish
The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) and ShipMate, Inc. have announced that their HMT-0402 (Surface Transportation of Automotive Hazardous Materials) training course is now available in English and in Spanish.
The Surface Transportation of Automotive Hazardous Materials course(s) now include:
- Enhanced graphics
- Interactive exercises
- New content regarding lithium cells and batteries
- Professional narration in both English and Spanish
- A comprehensive library of downloadable tools, reference materials, fact sheets, forms and guidance documents
Per the Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations (49 CFR § 172.702), any employee defined as a hazmat employee is required to be trained. So who is a hazmat employee? The definition is found in (49 CFR § 171.8) and includes employees that:
- Load, unload or handle hazardous materials
- Prepare, package, label or mark hazardous materials
- Operate a vehicle used to transport hazardous materials
- Manage or oversee the safety of hazardous materials in transportation
Not all employees at your facility need to be DOT trained, but depending on who is responsible for different operations, you may have to train more employees than you thought.
So, for a typical automotive service facility, employees to be trained include:
- Parts managers – they oversee the transportation of hazmat
- Parts shipping and receiving – they load and unload dangerous goods and might even prepare shipping papers
Other employees to be trained include:
- Parts drivers – they may transport hazmat
- Service technicians – they may prepare and package hazmat (e.g., an air bag being returned to the manufacturer)
- Service managers – they may oversee hazmat employee operations and may sign for hazmat shipments or hazardous waste manifests for the proper disposal and management of their facility’s hazardous wastes
- Supervisors must also be trained, even if the supervisor is not directly responsible for any of the responsibilities listed above. Indirectly, supervisors are responsible for their employees, and their employees’ hazardous materials-related duties.
The Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair (CCAR) is a non-profit organization with a focus on the automotive industry and its needs for safety and hazardous material compliance and training. To learn more about CCAR and its programs, call (888) 476.5465 or visit ccar-greenlink.org.