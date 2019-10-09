CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced that a new customer engagement milestone was reached through its CCC ONE Platform. In the third quarter, CCC ONE powered nearly three million unique digital connections – one million in a single month – and enabled collision repair facilities to exchange more than 13 million individual messages with the customers they serve. The company, via its CCC ONE UpdatePlus (UpdatePlus) solution, equips repairers with mobile technology to automate repair status messaging to deliver a better, more transparent repair experience to their customers.

“We have used UpdatePlus for a long time and have seen marked improvements in our customer satisfaction scores,” said Ryan Cropper of Able Body Shop. “By keeping customers informed of the status of their vehicle, we remove concerns and questions about whether their car will be returned on time. Text and email messaging keep us connected to customers, and it’s having a direct impact on satisfaction. CCC’s tools are helping us meet the expectations of today’s consumer.”

The CCC ONE Platform powers mobile and digital experiences for shops to connect and engage with their customers at every point in the repair process, from booking appointments, to check-in at the shop, staying in touch throughout the repair and measuring customer satisfaction once repairs are complete. In addition to the repair status milestone, more than one million digital CSI surveys were sent through CCC ONE in the third quarter.

“CCC is constantly investing in the success of our clients, equipping repair facilities with a modern, mobile means to deliver best-in-class customer service,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, Market Solutions for CCC. “We know that when consumers are informed, they are more satisfied with the repair experience. CCC is honored that repairers and insurers have put their trust in us to become the industry standard for consumer communications and customer satisfaction measurement.”