 CCC Report Addresses Vehicle Complexity and Cycle Time

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

CCC Report Addresses Vehicle Complexity and Cycle Time

The report draws the conclusion that AI could be the solution to keeping the length of the claims cycle down after a collision.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced it has released its latest report summarizing key auto and insurance trends, in particular the effect of vehicle complexity on cycle time.

Related Articles

According to recent CCC data, the cumulative annual cycle time for auto claims in the U.S. increased to more than 2 billion days in 2022.

CCC believes the solution to keeping the length of the claims cycle down after a collision, despite the level of complexity or number of parts per vehicle, is AI. CCC believes that increasing the adoption rate of AI technology-enabled solutions can combat the increase in parts per vehicle, supply chain issues and labor shortages.  

CCC’s new report takes a deep into vehicle complexity and the impact AI technology can have for the industry. To view the full report, click here

You May Also Like

Associations

AASP/NJ to Host Two Events in September

The AASP/NJ announced it will be hosting a golf outing and educational event in September.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersery (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting two fun-filled events in September that will feature education, camaraderie and good times.

First, the automotive and collision repair community will gather on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for a fun day on the green as the long-awaited return of the annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing gets underway at Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J. After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, the 16th annual iteration of the popular event returns at a new location where golfers can enjoy the immaculate and challenging Mark McCumber-designed golf course. The event will once again be held in memory of Lou Scoras, the late former AASP/NJ member and Holmdel Auto Body shop owner. As has always been tradition, a portion of the proceeds from the golf outing will be applied toward a collision industry scholarship fund. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
FinishMaster Announces 4th Annual Hood Master Challenge

The goal of the Hood Master Challenge is to showcase the true talent possessed by painters in the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Aug. 28.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Aug. 28.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Los Angeles Veteran

The NABC, along with Allstate and Waters Auto Body, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Los Angeles veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
TechForce Foundation Launches New Recruitment Campaign

The “Grab the Wheel” campaign is aimed at helping young people find a technical education and career that fits. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Opens New Franchise in California

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Body Lines Collision in Freedom, Calif.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
1Collision Adds Arizona-Based Estrella Collision to Network

Based in Avondale, Ariz., the family-owned and operated collision repair and paint facility prides itself on providing excellent service to customers and operating with integrity.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers