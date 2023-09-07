CCC Report Addresses Vehicle Complexity and Cycle Time

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced it has released its latest report summarizing key auto and insurance trends, in particular the effect of vehicle complexity on cycle time.

According to recent CCC data, the cumulative annual cycle time for auto claims in the U.S. increased to more than 2 billion days in 2022.

CCC believes the solution to keeping the length of the claims cycle down after a collision, despite the level of complexity or number of parts per vehicle, is AI. CCC believes that increasing the adoption rate of AI technology-enabled solutions can combat the increase in parts per vehicle, supply chain issues and labor shortages.

CCC’s new report takes a deep into vehicle complexity and the impact AI technology can have for the industry. To view the full report, click here.