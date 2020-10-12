Certified Collision Group Adds 100th New Affiliate in 2020

Certified Collision Group (CCG) has added its 100th new independent affiliate location for the year 2020, continuing its five-year run of consistent and exponential growth.

“This year has challenged all of us, yet we remain confident in our founding principles of leveling the playing field on behalf of the top independent collision repairers,” said Marty Evans, chief operating officer of CCG. “We are devoted to doing all we can to support our independent owner-operators who are performing best-in-class repairs and providing the industry’s finest customer service.

“We continue to grow our internal team and provide exceptional products, and we do so only through the remarkable support of our current affiliates, terrific vendor and insurance partners and our founders.

“As we look to the future, we remain bullish with our growth trajectory and passionate about strategically supporting our independent affiliates delivering stability and enhanced profitability now and in years to come.”

CCG provides non-intrusive competitive solutions to well-established OE certified automotive repair businesses with proven performance relative to advanced repair capabilities, customer satisfaction results and B2B client key performance indicators. CCG affiliates benefit from CCG’s business development and scale-based supply chain that leads to increased revenues, profitability and stability. Consumers and insurers benefit from the repair and service capabilities of CCG’s OE-certified affiliates.

For more information, visit certifiedcg.com.