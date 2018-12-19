Certified Collision Group Adds 132 Locations in 2018

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that it will wrap up the year having added 132 U.S. locations in 2018, with plans to selectively add 200 OE- certified locations in 2019, extending CCG’s market reach to nearly 500 collision repair businesses across 40 states.

CCG states that it has scaled to the largest collision repair network in the nation with over $1 billion in collision repair revenues. CCG also claims to be outpacing national chains in providing strategic insurance partners and consumers the opportunity to leverage the power of more than 1,500 OE certification badges within its national repair network.

“The accelerated pace of consolidation within our industry, including the recent Caliber-ABRA merger, continues to position CCG as the best long-term solution to the competitive challenges faced by independent owner-operators and CCG’s provider partners,” said Bruce Bares, president and CEO of CCG. “Additionally, CCG’s market coverage, commitment to OE certification and best-in-class KPI performance provides significant benefits to our strategic insurer clients.”

CCG Senior Vice President and Managing Partner Thomas Adams added, “We continue to reinvest in our platform, processes and people, staying firmly committed to our mission: driving the successes of the best-branded, best-performing, OE-certified owner-operators by helping them compete on a more level playing field. The future remains bright for CCG affiliates and insurance partners, as our scale, OE certifications and KPI performance positions CCG to more effectively compete in a rapidly consolidating industry that faces advancing structural, composition and technology-based repair requirements.”