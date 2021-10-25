Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that its inaugural national conference will be held April 3-5, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo.
CCG is bringing together hundreds of affiliate owners and their leadership teams, national vendor and insurance partners, and a broad array of industry newsmakers and leaders. The three-day event will foster informative, interactive forums and presentations addressing the industry’s most vital issues affecting today and the future.
“This important event is long in the making, and we are excited to finally gather in person,” said Marty Evans, COO of CCG. “These past 18-plus months have been tough on everyone, but we have also evolved as a company and industry due to this experience. Bringing together the best independent repairers along with a broad spectrum of industry leaders is inspiring, and the timing is right.”
Added CCG Co-founder Marc Sebastian, “When CCG was formed seven years ago, we had a vision that one day we would be in this position to have a larger impact not only on behalf of the independent repairer, rather the industry at large as well. We envision next spring’s conference as the beginning of an annual event that will help guide us and the industry for years to come.”
CCG operates in 39 states supporting more than 675 independent locations in partnership with 50-plus vendor providers. The focus remains providing the insurance community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by 2,500-plus OEM badges and the best KPI results.
