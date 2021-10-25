Connect with us

News

CCG Announces Inaugural National Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that its inaugural national conference will be held April 3-5, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

CCG is bringing together hundreds of affiliate owners and their leadership teams, national vendor and insurance partners, and a broad array of industry newsmakers and leaders. The three-day event will foster informative, interactive forums and presentations addressing the industry’s most vital issues affecting today and the future.

“This important event is long in the making, and we are excited to finally gather in person,” said Marty Evans, COO of CCG. “These past 18-plus months have been tough on everyone, but we have also evolved as a company and industry due to this experience. Bringing together the best independent repairers along with a broad spectrum of industry leaders is inspiring, and the timing is right.”

Advertisement

Added CCG Co-founder Marc Sebastian, “When CCG was formed seven years ago, we had a vision that one day we would be in this position to have a larger impact not only on behalf of the independent repairer, rather the industry at large as well. We envision next spring’s conference as the beginning of an annual event that will help guide us and the industry for years to come.”

CCG operates in 39 states supporting more than 675 independent locations in partnership with 50-plus vendor providers. The focus remains providing the insurance community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by 2,500-plus OEM badges and the best KPI results.

Advertisement

For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: SEMA Launch Pad Finalists Announced

News: Nominate Now for Techs Rock Awards

News: Car Bench to Unveil New Equipment at SEMA

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Advertisement

on

CCG Announces Inaugural National Conference

on

AASP/NJ Reconnects at Annual Meeting

on

Auto Techcelerators to Launch ADAS CoPilot Pro at SEMA

on

Opus IVS to Release IVSMap at SEMA Show
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Associations: AASP/NJ Reconnects at Annual Meeting

Products: 3M Introduces Cubitron II Net Abrasives

Sponsored Content: Your Shop’s Least Invasive Repair Method: What is Glue Pull Repair?

News: Auto Techcelerators to Launch ADAS CoPilot Pro at SEMA

News: Opus IVS to Release IVSMap at SEMA Show
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kapci Coatings

Kapci Coatings
Contact: John BallardPhone: 972-243-2879Phone: 469-396-1801Fax: 972-243-2887
11929 Denton Dr, Dallas TX 75234
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Jumpstarting your Body Shop Business

Sponsored Content

THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION

Sponsored Content

Your Shop’s Least Invasive Repair Method: What is Glue Pull Repair?
Connect
BodyShop Business