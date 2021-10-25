Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that its inaugural national conference will be held April 3-5, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo.

CCG is bringing together hundreds of affiliate owners and their leadership teams, national vendor and insurance partners, and a broad array of industry newsmakers and leaders. The three-day event will foster informative, interactive forums and presentations addressing the industry’s most vital issues affecting today and the future.

“This important event is long in the making, and we are excited to finally gather in person,” said Marty Evans, COO of CCG. “These past 18-plus months have been tough on everyone, but we have also evolved as a company and industry due to this experience. Bringing together the best independent repairers along with a broad spectrum of industry leaders is inspiring, and the timing is right.”