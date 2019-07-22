Certified Collision Group Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Certified Collision Group CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that it has appointed Thomas Matlack as CEO.

“Tom Matlack’s experiences, leadership skills and successes make him the perfect fit to lead CCG as it expands its affiliate value proposition and national footprint,” said Bill Lawrence, chairman of CCG’s board. “Our entire management team is excited to have such a proven executive join CCG during this time of unprecedented competitive complexity in the collision repair industry.”



Matlack provides CCG and its partners significant operating expertise from his stints at Providence Journal Company as chief financial officer as well as a deep experience in scaling numerous media and technology businesses as managing partner of venture capital firm Megunticook Management. Matlack’s successes and focus at Megunticook include investing in and coaching CEOs within multiple industries, including SaaS, customer care and intake centers, manufacturing and large specialty finance organizations.



“I am honored to take the helm of a company with such an experienced management team,” said Matlack. “I plan to continue the trajectory of growth our team has already established. In an industry marked by consolidation, CCG has staked out the high ground by providing quality, certified independent shops the path to stay independent. It’s rare that a company can add such significant value to each of the stakeholders in our ecosystem: certified collision repairers, auto insurers, original equipment manufacturers and high-quality vendors. We plan on deepening the relationships with our existing partners by continually increasing the value we bring them, while seeking out new partners aligned with CCG’s commitment to certified collision repairs, proven quality repair and KPI performance.”

CCG is swiftly approaching $1.5 billion in systemwide revenues and becoming the third largest repair services organization in the U.S.



For more information on CCG, visit www.certifiedcg.com.

