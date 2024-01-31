Certified Collision Group Appoints New CEO

Certified Collision Group (CCG) has announced the appointment of Michelle Sullivan as its new CEO, effective Feb. 1, 2024. Concurrently, CCG’s longstanding CEO, Marty Evans, has been appointed executive chairman of the board of directors.

Michelle Sullivan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in collision repair. With a distinguished career spanning 30 years, she has successfully spearheaded strategic initiatives, fostered innovation and achieved significant growth. She is a senior leader with a record of building high-performing teams that create value for their customers and partners. Most recently, Sullivan was the U.S. sales director, East for AkzoNobel. Previously, she held senior leadership positions in the PBE distribution segment.

Sullivan is passionate about leaving the collision repair industry better than she found it through delivering value, leadership and involvement with numerous industry organizations. She has been a member of the Women’s Industry Network since its inception, serving on the Board of Directors for seven years, and is the former chair. In 2016, she was honored with the Most Influential Women award.

“I am honored and excited to join Certified Collision Group as its CEO,” said Sullivan. “I believe in the tremendous potential of this company, and I am committed to building on its legacy of success. Together with the talented team at CCG, we will navigate challenges, capitalize on opportunities and create value for our affiliates.”

Added Marty Evans, “I am pleased to add Michelle and her skillset to the CCG team. As the CCG platform evolves, I believe Michelle’s deep experience and our strong, world-class team will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers. Michelle’s demonstrated ability to execute and vast knowledge of the automotive aftermarket will uniquely position her to take CCG to the next level.”

