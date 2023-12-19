 Certified Collision Group Enters Canadian Market

Certified Collision Group Enters Canadian Market

CCG announced they have entered the Canadian market and will have 15-year industry veteran Rebecca Fyfe lead their efforts as vice president of sales.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and performance-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced the company has brought its successful business model of supporting independent collision operators to Canada.

“Now is the right time for CCG to enter this market,” said Marty Evans, CEO of CCG. “This industry is constantly evolving, and we believe we have the tools, resources and experienced team to help level the playing field for independent operators in Canada who are already committed to proper repairs and best-in-class customer service.  These successful, independent operators desire an affiliate-friendly solution that allows them to compete by delivering significant value today and in the future.  

“In Canada, we are ready to share all we have learned these past 10 years, and these operators recognize our strength comes in both our powerful vendor partnerships and our core believe system of delivering a non-invasive solution. We are a performance-driven company, and the time is right for us to expand and share our win-win-win philosophy with great independent operators in Canada.”

As a sign to this commitment, CCG also announced that 15-year industry veteran Rebecca Fyfe will lead the efforts in Canada as vice president of sales, Canada. 

“Our affiliates in Canada deserve only the best; Rebecca’s passion for the Canadian Collision space is incredible,” said Chris Chase, chief operating officer of CCG. “We are overjoyed to have her energy in Canada helping our independent business owners thrive in our evolving industry.” 

CCG operates across North America in partnership with 60-plus vendor provider partners. The focus remains providing the community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by the collective commitment to OE certification and the best KPI results.

For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.

