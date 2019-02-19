CIECA Adds PEMCO Mutual Insurance as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company has become one of its corporate members.

Founded in 1949 and celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, PEMCO is based in Seattle and serves markets in Washington and Oregon, offering auto, home, boat and umbrella insurance coverage.

Paul Barry, vice president of claims for PEMCO, has known about CIECA for many years and served as a board member, which included spending time on the executive committee as secretary, treasurer and vice chairman.

Barry said CIECA has played a valuable leadership role in driving operational efficiency in the collision repair industry.

“PEMCO is heavily focused on process improvement and optimizing our technology, and CIECA is a natural fit for our efforts to automate relationships with the suppliers we work with,” said Barry. “We are proud to join CIECA and expand our integration with partners using CIECA standards.”