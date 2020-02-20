Connect with us

CIECA Looking to Hire Executive Director

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA), a non-profit organization that develops and promotes electronic communication standards for the collision industry, has announced it is looking to fill the position of executive director.

“We are seeking an individual to bring CIECA into the future and to be an advocate for greater standards use and development,” said CIECA Board Member Roy Schnepper, chairman of the Nominating Committee. “The successful candidate will work as an independent contractor and be responsible for managing all business aspects of CIECA, including financial management, budgeting, collections, project coordination, meeting facilitation, records retention, staff supervision and other duties as assigned.

Executive director job responsibilities include:

  • Executing strategies identified by the CIECA board
  • Coordinating activities with other CIECA contractors
  • Overseeing and reporting on the organization’s results, identifying risks, areas of opportunity and suggestions for improvement
  • Overseeing administrative work of CIECA and determining areas for development, revision and improvement
  • Coordinating financial management and budgeting with CIECA chairman, treasurer and executive committee members
  • Providing oversight to marketing programs and suggesting areas for revision and improvement to the executive committee and board
  • Providing management information and recommendations to board of trustees and executive committees
  • Consulting on CIECA processes and providing input to the executive committee and other committees and task forces
  • Facilitating the development of CIECA’s long-term strategy with the board
  • Coordinating with the project coordinator in their role of planning, creating and maintaining standardized documentation, schemas, implementation tools and instance documents
  • Consulting with others to manage content on CIECA’s website and web portals  
  • Responsible for all aspects of planning and facilitating quarterly board meetings, monthly executive committee calls and annual conference
  • Coordinating and working with relevant collision industry non-CIECA organizations (i.e. Collision Industry Conference (CIC), Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), I-CAR, etc.)
  • Serving as the face of CIECA to the collision repair industry
  • Developing and executing programs to drive membership

Schnepper said the ideal candidate for the executive director position should have demonstrated leadership, management and organizational skills, the ability to speak professionally in front of large groups, a strong understanding of the collision repair industry, and the ability to work independently and multi-task. Other qualifications include being goal-oriented, creative problem-solving skills, working knowledge of Office applications (Excel, PowerPoint, Word, etc.) and contacts with OEMs and the different segments of the collision repair industry.

The successful candidate will work remotely, primarily participating in online meetings. In addition, travel is required to attend quarterly board meetings, and participate in industry conferences and for marketing purposes. No medical coverage or other benefits are provided.

To apply, click here. All applicants must apply by Friday, March 20.

For more information, email [email protected].

