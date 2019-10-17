CIECA to Hold Webinar on Impact of New Automotive Technologies on Insurance

CIECA has announced its next CIECAst webinar, “This Changes Everything: The Impact of New Technologies on the Auto Physical Damage & Claims Ecosystem – What Repairers and Other Collision Industry Stakeholders Need to Know.” The webinar will be held Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. CST and feature Stephen Applebaum, managing partner of Insurance Solutions Group.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Applebaum will share his expertise and insights into the business disruption being experienced by participants across the entire auto insurance ecosystem. These include insurance carriers, collision repairers, supply chain partners and, most importantly, customers.

“Today like never before in the history of our industry, change is constant and accelerating, and trying to understand and keep up with the changes is challenging,” said Applebaum. “Harder still is predicting the future and how to plan for it and continue to succeed and grow.”

Applebaum is a frequent chairman, guest speaker and panelist at Insurance Nexus North America and other industry conferences and contributes to major insurance industry publications. He has a passion for coaching, mentoring, business process innovation and constructive transformation, applying disruptive technology and managing organizational change in the North American property/casualty insurance industry and trading partner communities.

