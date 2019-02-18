CIECA Webinar: Telematics and Insurance Claims

CIECA has announced a new webinar called, “How Telematics is Driving to Right-Touch Claims” that will take place on Tuesday, March 19 at 11 a.m. CST. The webinar will feature Dawn Mortimer, assistant vice president of IoT/Telematics product Management at Verisk/ISO, who will discuss how to build a roadmap to right-touch claims and proactive loss mitigation, during the one-hour live broadcast.

She will also talk about solving the “many-to-many” problem by utilizing the exchange model framework to collect data from the OEMs, TSPs and other providers in order to streamline operations and efficiency.

With 30 years of experience in insurance, Mortimer has served the industry in many capacities, including strategy, marketing, I/S, claims, agency and product lines. She is currently responsible for leading personal auto product development around IoT/telematics with suppliers and insurance companies to develop new products, services and business opportunities.

You can now earn AMi credit toward an industry-recognized, professional designation and specialty degree by attending CIECAst webinars.

