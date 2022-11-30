CIF Announces 12th Annual Cocktails for a Cause Charity Event

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that its 12th Annual Charity Event, “Cocktails for a Cause”, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. at the Agua Caliente Casino 360 Sports Bar in Palm Springs, Calif.

The event will feature:

Live drawing for prizes

Great food and beverages

Industry networking

The goal of the annual charity event is to raise funds for emergency relief for collision repair industry professionals in times of crisis. Through the generous support of many industry donors and individuals, CIF is continuing this vital mission. In recent years, hundreds of individuals have received disaster relief assistance, including survivors of hurricanes, wildfires, flooding or other significant losses.

To register for the gala, visit cifgala.org.

To donate to CIF, click here or text (734) 366-4990.

To request disaster relief assistance, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org or call (855) 424-3243.