 CIF Announces 2024 Board of Trustees

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

CIF Announces 2024 Board of Trustees

The board includes 15 industry leaders who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced their board of trustees and elected officers for 2024. The board includes 15 industry leaders who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.

Related Articles

The incoming 2024 officers are as follows:

  • President – Dan Risley, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.
  • Vice president – Casey Steffen, Norton by Saint-Gobain Abrasives
  • Treasurer – Jim Ocampo,  Axalta
  • Secretary – Kurt Lammon, Polyvance
  • Immediate past president – Michael Quinn, AirPro Diagnostics

CIF also welcomes the following newly elected trustees:

  • Nick Callum, Headlights.com
  • Kurt Lammon, Polyvance, who was also elected as secretary
  • Mike Lanza, Mirka
  • Don Smith, Elitek Vehicle Services / LKQ Corporation

Trustees continuing their terms:

  • Martin Crowell, GEICO
  • Frank LaViola, AirPro Diagnostics
  • Harry Hall
  • Paul Hill, Original One Parts
  • Petra Schroeder, Collisionista
  • Scott Walton, Sherwin-Williams
  • Jeff Wildman, BASF
  • John Webb, TenPoint Complete

CIF would like to congratulate the 2024 board of trustees as well as thank the departing trustees for their dedication and commitment over the years of service they provided to the CIF mission and vision.

Departing CIF Trustees, finishing their terms at the end of 2023, are:

  • Yvette Burke, Enterprise
  • Jordan Hendler, AdminConcepts
  • Brenda Hogen, PartsTrader

“CIF has been fortunate to have the involvement of so many incredible industry colleagues who are dedicated to providing support to our brothers and sisters in need,” said Dan Risley, president of CIF. “I would like to especially thank our outgoing trustees who have provided such inspiration and hands-on support over the years. They will be truly missed.”

For more information on CIF or to learn how to get involved, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org

You May Also Like

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 25.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Corby's Collision Center: Since 1942

Bentley (Bud) and Evelyn Corby started Corby's in a little gas station in Honeoye Falls, N.Y.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Continues Steady Expansion Across Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Hoffman Auto Body in Boise, Idaho.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 25.

By Jason Stahl
Eustis Body Shop Earns Tesla-Approved Status

Eustis Body Shop announced that its Amber Hill location in Lincoln, Neb., has officially become a Tesla-Approved Collision Center.

By Jason Stahl
Kinderhook Acquires Kaizen Collision

Kaizen Auto Care is a full-service collision repair chain with 48 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Southern California, Iowa, Nebraska and Nevada.

By Jason Stahl
ASA Calls on Oklahoma Legislature to Oppose Storage Bill

ASA believes limits imposed by the bill would force repairers to charge storage fees at a rate well below the fair market.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Las Vegas Family

The NABC, GEICO and Caliber Collision recently donated a refurbished 2019 Toyota Camry to a Las Vegas resident and his adopted family.

By Jason Stahl
Dent Wizard Hires New Senior VP of Strategic Growth & Development

Adrian Gonzalez will be charged with driving growth through mergers and acquisitions.

By Jason Stahl
CCC Report Analyzes Labor Pressures, Vehicle Complexity

Report shows advanced technology is contributing to costlier repairs, higher claims costs and longer cycle times.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Continues Steady Expansion Across Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Hoffman Auto Body in Boise, Idaho.

By Jason Stahl