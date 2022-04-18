CIF Announces Axalta as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Axalta has committed to participate again in the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking their second time in a row for a donation at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,000 pledge.



The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.



“We are pleased to continue supporting the Collision Industry Foundation and their mission to assist refinish professionals who have been adversely affected by unforeseen events,” said Jim Ocampo, strategic accounts sales manager/industry relations for Axalta.