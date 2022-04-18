 CIF Announces Axalta as Repeat Annual Donor
News

CIF Announces Axalta as Repeat Annual Donor

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Axalta has committed to participate again in the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking their second time in a row for a donation at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,000 pledge.
 
The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.
 
“We are pleased to continue supporting the Collision Industry Foundation and their mission to assist refinish professionals who have been adversely affected by unforeseen events,” said Jim Ocampo, strategic accounts sales manager/industry relations for Axalta.

Click Here to Read More
Added CIF Vice President and Industry Consultant Ann Gonzalez, “CIF is grateful to Axalta for the ongoing support that they continue to provide as an annual donor. We truly appreciate their generosity and commitment to our important cause.”

The CIF is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry. It providea emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events. For more information, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.

In this article:
