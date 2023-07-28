 CIF Announces BASF as Repeat Annual Donor

CIF Announces BASF as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation announced that BASF has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that BASF has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking the second consecutive donation at the Urgent Care (second highest) tier.

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID.

For over two decades, through the generous support of corporations and individuals, CIF has been able to assist hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after disaster.

To learn more about the tax-deductible donations for the program, click here.

